Today's gold rates in Pakistan - 15 December 2022
Web Desk
08:22 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan - 15 December 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs172,450 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 147,850. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 132,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 153,950.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 172,450 PKR 2,030

