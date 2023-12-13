Search

Lifestyle

Keeping Imran Khan away from elections 'absurd and disgusting': Iffat Omar

Noor Fatima
10:41 PM | 13 Dec, 2023
Iffat Omar

Pakistani actress and model, Iffat Omar, who apart from being one of the prominent stars in the entertainment industry, is also an ardent supporter of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Omar doesn't shy away from sharing unfiltered opinions which often land her in hot waters, but the Aye Musht-e-Khaak star surprised everyone with her latest thought on the current political scenario in Pakistan.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) the Berukhi star shared that she believes keeping former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, away from elections is “absolutely absurd and disgusting.” 

Omar wrote, “What ever happening in political scenario is absolutely absurd and disgusting. Differences apart #ImranKhan is the most popular leader of this country and keeping him away from elections is despicable and will create utter chaos among the public and will never give elections authenticity.All the parties if have little bone of democracy in them should boycott this disgusting drama now.And #khadijah_shah I mean kiya Ho raha hai bhayee.”

Confusing netizens who believed that the Mehar Posh star switched sides, Omar added a follow up post, “Just to clarify my last tweet I must say,if it’s upto me I would not chose #ImranKhan as executive of my country because personally I do not agree with his politics of hate for every other political party,but it is not upto me.And I can’t deny the fact he is popular and majority is with him.And in democracy majority matters. So if majority is with him he deserves to be chosen and I and many like me should accept it.”

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-May-2023/sara-taseer-calls-iffat-omar-c-grade-has-been-model-in-virtual-spat

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:54 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Ahsan Khan share sneak peek from carpool sesh with NS Chauhan

09:10 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Hasnain Lehri's Netflix debut and romantic proposal to Lebanese star ...

06:52 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Is Ayesha Omar deciding to leave Pakistan forever?

07:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 50th birthday, recalls gift from ...

03:40 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Dharmendra celebrates 88th birthday with fans and son Sunny Deol

03:56 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Praying for Palestinians, Faryal Makhdoom and husband Amir Khan ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:14 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Iranians to perform Umrah after gap of 8 years: Details inside

Horoscope

08:47 AM | 13 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 13th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 December 2023

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9 286
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.04 930.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.88 175.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan fall sharply; Check today gold rates 13 December 2023

Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 December 2023

On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: