Keeping Imran Khan away from elections 'absurd and disgusting': Iffat Omar

Pakistani actress and model, Iffat Omar, who apart from being one of the prominent stars in the entertainment industry, is also an ardent supporter of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Omar doesn't shy away from sharing unfiltered opinions which often land her in hot waters, but the Aye Musht-e-Khaak star surprised everyone with her latest thought on the current political scenario in Pakistan.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) the Berukhi star shared that she believes keeping former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, away from elections is “absolutely absurd and disgusting.”

Omar wrote, “What ever happening in political scenario is absolutely absurd and disgusting. Differences apart #ImranKhan is the most popular leader of this country and keeping him away from elections is despicable and will create utter chaos among the public and will never give elections authenticity.All the parties if have little bone of democracy in them should boycott this disgusting drama now.And #khadijah_shah I mean kiya Ho raha hai bhayee.”

Confusing netizens who believed that the Mehar Posh star switched sides, Omar added a follow up post, “Just to clarify my last tweet I must say,if it’s upto me I would not chose #ImranKhan as executive of my country because personally I do not agree with his politics of hate for every other political party,but it is not upto me.And I can’t deny the fact he is popular and majority is with him.And in democracy majority matters. So if majority is with him he deserves to be chosen and I and many like me should accept it.”

