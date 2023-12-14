Three brothers to play in one team in PSL9 for the first time

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine draft, Islamabad United picked pacers Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah. Their elder brother Naseem Shah has already joined Islamabad United.

Prior to the draft, the two-time winners had welcomed Naseem Shah from Quetta Gladiators.

Hunain, 20, has been playing a lot of domestic cricket for the last two years, while Ubaid, 19, has performed admirably in the current U19 Asia Cup and at the junior level.

It would be intriguing to watch if three brothers play together given this is the first time they have all been on the same PSL team.

https://twitter.com/IsbUnited/status/1734961691358855543

Islamabad United squad:

Jordan Cox, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, and Tom Curran.