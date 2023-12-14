Wahaj Ali is the only Pakistani on Eastern Eye's list of Top 50 Asian Stars

From being critically acclaimed for essaying a Bangladeshi freedom fighter Shafi Imam Rumi in Jo Bichar Gaye to his stellar performance as Murtasim Khan in Tere Bin, Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali has solidified himself as one of the iconic actors to grace the industry.

While some may assume that his path was strewn with obstacles, Ali's journey was relatively smooth in terms of securing initial projects. However, he faced his fair share of struggles when it came to securing lead roles.

The 34-year-old actor, who is now undoubtedly at the height of his career, was propelled into stardom after his acting prowess in Tere Bin garnered praise from fans and critics. With a promising career ahead, the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star has once again stolen the spotlight all for himself with his recent success.

With a string of acclaimed projects under his belt, the Mere Dil Mere Musafir actor was the only Pakistani among the top 10 on this year's list of Eastern Eye's Top 50 Asian Stars. The news was confirmed by the arts entertainment director for the newspaper himself.

With a promising career ahead, Ali's recent works include Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Tere Bin and 22 Qadam. He will next be starring in Mein opposite megastar Ayeza Khan.

Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, Mein is an eagerly anticipated project set to be aired on ARY Digital. The drama is skillfully directed by Badar Mehmood, with the talented writer Zanjabeel Asim behind its engaging storyline. Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi serve as producers of the drama.

