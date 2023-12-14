Search

Lifestyle

Wahaj Ali is the only Pakistani on Eastern Eye's list of Top 50 Asian Stars

Noor Fatima
12:18 AM | 14 Dec, 2023
Wahaj Ali
Source: Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

From being critically acclaimed for essaying a Bangladeshi freedom fighter Shafi Imam Rumi in Jo Bichar Gaye to his stellar performance as Murtasim Khan in Tere Bin, Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali has solidified himself as one of the iconic actors to grace the industry.

While some may assume that his path was strewn with obstacles, Ali's journey was relatively smooth in terms of securing initial projects. However, he faced his fair share of struggles when it came to securing lead roles.

The 34-year-old actor, who is now undoubtedly at the height of his career, was propelled into stardom after his acting prowess in Tere Bin garnered praise from fans and critics. With a promising career ahead, the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star has once again stolen the spotlight all for himself with his recent success.

With a string of acclaimed projects under his belt, the Mere Dil Mere Musafir actor was the only Pakistani among the top 10 on this year's list of Eastern Eye's Top 50 Asian Stars. The news was confirmed by the arts entertainment director for the newspaper himself.

With a promising career ahead, Ali's recent works include Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Tere Bin and 22 Qadam. He will next be starring in Mein opposite megastar Ayeza Khan.

Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, Mein is an eagerly anticipated project set to be aired on ARY Digital. The drama is skillfully directed by Badar Mehmood, with the talented writer Zanjabeel Asim behind its engaging storyline. Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi serve as producers of the drama.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Sep-2023/wahaj-ali-surprises-abandoned-children-at-punjab-child-protection-bureau

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:50 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Neelam Muneer only wishes to have a fruitful afterlife

05:59 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Ali Zafar shares BTS video of upcoming concert in Dubai arena

03:19 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Ali Zafar calls for music to become a compulsory subject in school

07:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 50th birthday, recalls gift from ...

09:39 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Aima Baig makes it to Hello Pakistan's #HOT100 list of 2023

04:21 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Pakistani celebs dazzle at Red Sea Film Fest

Advertisement

Latest

12:43 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Three brothers to play in one team in PSL9 for the first time

Horoscope

08:47 AM | 13 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 13th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 December 2023

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9 286
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.04 930.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.88 175.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan fall sharply; Check today gold rates 13 December 2023

Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 December 2023

On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: