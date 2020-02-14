PM Imran directs for National Action Plan to tackle hoarding
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed provincial governments to prepare a National Action Plan within one week to check adulteration and inflation in the country.
Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the premier directed Chief Secretaries of all provinces to chalk out an effective strategy and present a roadmap against hoarding within one week.
Khan warned that strict action will be taken against the elements involved in hoarding of various commodities, including milk, sugar, rice, and meat.
He was given a detailed briefing on the measures regarding online delivery of commodities of daily usage, launching of a mobile application about prices and formation of farm markets to facilitate farmers in all major cities of the country.
Expressing serious concern over rising prices of flour in Sindh, the PM directed the Sindh Chief Secretary to ensure immediate measures to control prices of flour in the province.
The meeting reviewed various measures taken by the government to check adulteration, hoarding and inflation in the country.
