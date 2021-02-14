#PAKvSA, LIVE – Pakistan eye series win in 3rd T20 against South Africa
12:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – The third and last T-20 match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

The series decider match will start at 6:00pm (1800 hours) Pakistan Standard Time.

Three match series is leveled by 1-1.

Proteas managed to achieve an easy target of 145 runs in 16.2 overs. Reeza Hendricks and Pite van Biljon scored 42 runs each to help the team bag victory. David Miller scored 25 runs for not out.

Pakistan bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Qadir got one wicket each.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen, Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Nandre Burger, Junior Dala, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Jacques SnymanPite van Biljon

