Khanewal lynching: 85 arrested as PM Imran vows not to spare culprits who killed man over ‘blasphemy’

ISLAMABAD – Police in the most populous region Punjab have apprehended nearly 85 suspects as Prime Minister maintained zero tolerance for mob lynching.

Reports in local media quoting Punjab police officials said the process of identification and arrest of the accused was underway with the help of video clips doing rounds on the internet. 15 arrested persons are believed to be the main culprits who stoned a man to death on Saturday.

The terrific incident comes on the heels of the Sialkot tragedy as scores of people flocked to Jungle Dera village after Maghrib prayers and got hold of Mushtaq Rajput, a resident of Chak 12, Khanewal, and started thrashing him.

Cops reportedly reached the spot and arrested the accused for desecrating Holy Quran but the vigilante group snatched him from custody.

The man was assaulted badly before stoning to death, violent members then tied him to a tree and started stoning the deceased who according to locals was mentally unsound.

In an initial report, police officials mentioned that a terrorism case was lodged against 300 unknown suspects, including 33 nominated accused.

Police conducted 120 raids and detained suspects, adding that the accused also included the prime suspects. Officials will also conduct forensic analysis of available footage to identify more suspects.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his Twitter and said: “We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands & mob lynchings will be dealt with full severity of the law. Have asked Punjab IG for report on action taken against perpetrators of the lynching in Mian Channu & against the police who failed in their duty.”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, and others also condemned the incident saying the lynching had once again humiliated the entire nation and tarnished Pakistan’s image.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said the ruthlessness with which the mob lynched its hapless victim depicted all too well that allegations of blasphemy have long gone beyond a law-and-order problem.

The non-profit organization notes with grave concern a seeming uptick in mob vigilantism and warns the government that, if it does not pushback against fanaticism on all fronts, it is ordinary citizens who will continue to pay the price.