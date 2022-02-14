Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted in her murder case
Share
MULTAN – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted key suspect in a case related to the gruesome murder of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch.
The decision was announced by Justice Sohail Nasir of LHC’s Multan Bench after Muhammad Waseem, the brother of Qandeel Baloch, was pardoned by her mother and witnesses retracted their statements.
In 2016, Waseem had strangled the model to death at her residence in Punjab. Later, Qandeel’s father Muhammad Azeem Baloch, had lodged a murder case against his son.
In September 2019, a model court in Multan had sentenced the model’s brother to life in prison for murdering his sister. He had on record admitted to drugging and killing his sister when he was presented before a special magistrate.
However, other accomplices including Qandeel’s two brothers and controversial cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi had been released over lack of evidence.
Waseem in his petition submitted to the LHC bench said that the sessions court had ignored the agreement reached between him and his mother, adding that Qandeel’s father had already passed away.
After hearing the argument, Justice Sohail acquitted Waseem in the case.
Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother ... 01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
LAHORE - Saudi Arabia has handed over the brother of Qandeel Baloch, Muzaffar Iqbal to Pakistan who was accused of ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- UN staff abducted by ‘al-Qaeda' militants in southern Yemen07:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first again Islamabad United – ...07:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- COAS Bajwa meets President Alvi, vows to eliminate extremists06:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted in her murder case06:20 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with latest adorable video04:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ...04:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022