Search

BusinessTop News

Pakistan approves up to 124% increase in gas tariff for domestic consumers in compliance with IMF directives

Web Desk 12:11 AM | 14 Feb, 2023
Pakistan approves up to 124% increase in gas tariff for domestic consumers in compliance with IMF directives
Source: Ministry of Finance (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved up to 124% hike in the tariff of gas across the board for six months.

The Pakistani government has taken this decision as per the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before reaching a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on revival of the loan programme.

According to the finance ministry, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) tabled a summary on natural gas sale pricing for FY2023 and presented tariff proposals for all consumer categories in accordance with the Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement (RERR) for the fiscal year 2022-23.

"The ECC after detailed discussion approved gas price revision proposal for domestic, commercial and power sectors for six months [January to June, 2023]," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Reforms in the energy sector and controlling the circular debt remained on top of the agenda during the talks held with the IMF mission that concluded 10-day parleys in Islamabad last Thursday. The IMF team left Islamabad without signing an agreement and asked Pakistan to take corrective measures. 

For households consuming up to 100 cubic metres of gas, the rate has been hiked by 16.6% to Rs350 per MMBTU, an increase of Rs50 per MMBTU. For domestic consumers who utilise 200 cubic metres, the rate has been increased by 32% to Rs730 per MMBTU.

A 69% hike in tariff has been given go-ahead for consumers of up to 300 cubic metres of gas, and it will now cost them Rs1,250 per MMBTU. For domestic consumers utilising gas up to 400 cubic metres, the rate has been hiked by 99% to Rs2,200 per MMBTU.

For households using more than 400 cubic metres of gas, the rate has been hiked by 124% to Rs3,277 per MMBTU.

After a 28.6% hike, the gas price for commercial consumers has been increased from Rs 1,283 per MMBTU to Rs 1,650 per MMBTU.

The price of gas for the power sector has been increased from Rs857 per MMBTU to Rs1,050 per MMBTU following an increase of 22.8%. For the export industry, after a 34% hike, the rate has been hiked up to Rs1,100 per MMBTU.

The CNG sector will have to pay Rs1,800 per MMBTU following a hike of 31%. After an increase of 46%, the fertiliser sector will be provided gas at Rs1,500 per MMBTU. The cement sector will pay Rs1,500 per MMBTU following an increase of 17.46% in the gas price.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan evacuates students, families stranded in quake-hit Turkiye as rescue efforts underway

09:14 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

ECC approves Rs3.83 per unit increase in electricity tariff

07:42 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Gold price slips by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

06:31 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Power tariff surge gets cabinet’s nod ahead of virtual talks with IMF

11:04 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

UAE President meets Pakistan Army Chief in Abu Dhabi

10:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Gold price up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

08:39 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PM Shehbaz visits Karachi today to witness Pakistan's multinational ...

10:37 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 14th February 2023

08:56 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 274.15
Euro EUR 287 289.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.5 329.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.3 75
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.5 72.5
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 721.62 729.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 38.89 39.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 886.78 895.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.16 173.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 704.83 712.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 294.47 296.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Karachi PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Islamabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Peshawar PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Quetta PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sialkot PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Attock PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujranwala PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Jehlum PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Multan PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Bahawalpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujrat PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nawabshah PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Chakwal PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Hyderabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nowshehra PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sargodha PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Faisalabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Mirpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: