PSL8: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – Here’s all you need to know about the second clash

KARACHI – Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings are set to lock horns in the second game of the Pakistan Super League season 8 on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi.
All eyes are on today’s game as the Kings made a few changes for this year’s sports gala. Imad Wasim is back as captain after Babar Azam moved to Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings will rely on Matthew Wade and the experience of seasoned player Shoaib Malik to kickstart their PSL campaign.
Left-handed Sharjeel Khan was likely to open alongside Australia’s Matthew Wade. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi is set to take the field under the leadership of flamboyant batter and star player Babar Azam.
Babar remained in limelight for being the leading run-scorer in the history of the Pakistan Super League and the only player to have completed the 2000-run mark in the leading cricket league.
Bangladesh all-rounder and experience player Shakib Al Hasan has also joined Zalmi , he will be available for today's encounter against Kings.
Experts suggest that the pitch at Karachi National Stadium will benefit batters, and the team winning the toss would look to bat first to get the best out of it.
Match Details
Squads
Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade, James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (C), Qasim Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.9
|274.15
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.3
|75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.89
|39.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|886.78
|895.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.16
|173.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|704.83
|712.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.47
|296.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
