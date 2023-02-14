PSL8: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – Here’s all you need to know about the second clash

KARACHI – Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings are set to lock horns in the second game of the Pakistan Super League season 8 on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

All eyes are on today’s game as the Kings made a few changes for this year’s sports gala. Imad Wasim is back as captain after Babar Azam moved to Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings will rely on Matthew Wade and the experience of seasoned player Shoaib Malik to kickstart their PSL campaign.

Left-handed Sharjeel Khan was likely to open alongside Australia’s Matthew Wade. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi is set to take the field under the leadership of flamboyant batter and star player Babar Azam.

Babar remained in limelight for being the leading run-scorer in the history of the Pakistan Super League and the only player to have completed the 2000-run mark in the leading cricket league.

Bangladesh all-rounder and experience player Shakib Al Hasan has also joined Zalmi , he will be available for today's encounter against Kings.

Experts suggest that the pitch at Karachi National Stadium will benefit batters, and the team winning the toss would look to bat first to get the best out of it.

Match Details

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 2, PSL 2023

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: February 14, 07:30 PM IST

Telecast & Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade, James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (C), Qasim Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal