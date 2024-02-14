Search

Old coalition partners join hands to form new unity govt in Pakistan

PML-N, IPP, PPP, MQM, BAP and PML lay emphasis on importance of a unified agenda

Web Desk
12:25 AM | 14 Feb, 2024
Source: X

Less than a week after the Pakistan General Elections 2024, political leaders from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have announced plans to form a coalition government.

This decision was made on Tuesday at a meeting at Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain's residence, where leaders from the aforementioned political parties discussed strategies for governance.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari showed the resolve to form the coalition government. He emphasized the importance of a unified agenda, focusing on economy, defence and other critical issues, for Pakistan's progress.

Zardari said that despite competing against each other in the Feb 8 elections, they are not ideological opponents and can collectively manage the country, adding that reconciliation efforts will extend to PTI as well.

"Thank you, Chaudhary Shujaat, for hosting us all here," said Shehbaz Sharif as he addressed the gathering. "The election phase has concluded, and a new parliament is coming in," he continued, emphasizing the transition. "It is imperative for the economy to stabilize," he asserted, underlining the significance of financial strength.

"National unity is paramount for progress," Sharif remarked, highlighting the need for solidarity among diverse factions. "The recent IMF agreement has bolstered the country's economic standing," he added, acknowledging the pivotal role of international support.

"I extend my gratitude to Bilawal Bhutto for his voting decision," Sharif said, expressing his appreciation for Bhutto's stance. "The nation has spoken; these parties now hold a two-thirds majority," he asserted, indicating the significant electoral mandate received.

"Inclusive representation from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and KP signifies our collective strength," Sharif noted, emphasizing the diverse yet unified representation. "With our majority, we pledge to address the nation's challenges," he assured, committing to effective governance.

"Didn't we bring Pakistan back from the brink of bankruptcy?" Sharif asked, highlighting past achievements and future aspirations of the coalition partners.

Despite past rivalries, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, "We may differ in ideology, but the well-being of Pakistan supersedes all. We have supported Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif previously, and now we stand united again." This sentiment echoes across the coalition, highlighting a prioritization of national progress over individual party agendas.

Sadiq Sanjrani, representing the BAP, expressed optimism, stating, "Today marks a new beginning. We will work together to ensure a better future for all Pakistanis." This collaborative spirit resonates throughout the coalition, suggesting a potential shift towards more unified governance.

On the other hand, Abdul Aleem Khan of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), remained cautiously optimistic. "People are suffering under inflation," he acknowledged. "But we can find solutions by putting personal agendas aside," he said.

