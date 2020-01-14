SSP Abrar Hussain Nekokara commits suicide
12:04 AM | 14 Jan, 2020
RAWALPINDI - A senior police officer on Monday committed suicide reportedly over domestic dispute, local media reported.
Senior Superintendent of Police Abrar Hussain Nekokara, who was currently serving as the principal of the Police Training School in Rawat, shot himself dead after a quarrel with his family members.
Hailing from Chiniot, the deceased police officer had previously served as Chief Traffic Officer in Faisalabad and the District Police Officer in Khushab.
The deceased has left behind a widow and two sons.
