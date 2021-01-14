FIA summons Babar Azam 'on complaint of ex-girlfriend'

LAHORE – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle has summoned Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam weeks after he was accused of sexual and financial about by his ex-class fellow.

Babar, 26, was summoned on Thursday but he excused from visiting the officials due to some engagements.

The star batsman requested the FIA to reschedule the summons, after which he has been asked to appear before the team next week.

On Wednesday, he started net practice at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after missing out all the matches of Pakistan against New Zealand owing to thumb injury.

Babar’s thumb was injured during net practice in Queens Town on Dec 12. Despite missing out all the matches, Babar remained with the team in New Zealand.

The New Zealand series was Babar’s first as Test captain and now he has to lead Pakistan in the home series against South Africa starting from Jan 26 with the first Test scheduled to be played in Karachi. The second Test is scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from Feb 4 following which the two teams will play three T20Is in Lahore from Feb 11 to 14.

Last month, police in Punjab capital declared Hamiza Mukhtar’s accusations against Babar Azam as false after the complainant remained unable to provide any concrete evidence to support her claims.

The investigating officer (IO) submitted a report in the sessions court on Tuesday, saying that an application to register a case on the woman's accusations had been filed in 2017. However, it seems as if the woman's allegations are not true, stated the report.

In its report, the police also requested the court to wrap up the complaint under the provisions of the Constitution.

The counsel of Babar Azam, Barrister Harris Azmat, argued before the court that his client is a national hero. Moreover, the complainant is blackmailing him since 2016.

He claimed that police probe had found Azam innocent after which the petitioner had extended an apology to his client. The counsel implored the court to dismiss the petition

Hamiza Mukhtar, 24, claims to be a former girlfriend of the national cricket captain. She contends that Azam allegedly sexually assaulted her on the false promises of marriage, and that she got pregnant out of wedlock but had to go for abortion on the cricketer’s insistence.

Talking to DailyPakistan Tuesday evening, Hamiza says she has moved a total of five petitions in the court and will continue her struggle till she gets justice. She added that the counsels of Babar Azam have bought more time from the court for arguments.

Earlier this month, a local court had dismissed her application against harassment and blackmailing by the cricketer’s family.