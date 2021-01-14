IHC restricts Naeem Bukhari to work as PTV Chairman
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court IHC on Thursday stopped Naeem Bokhari from working as Pakistan Television PTV Chairman.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing a petition against the appointment, remarked that no reason was presented for granting relaxation in age requirement and referred the issue back to federal cabinet with the directive to examine the issue at earliest.
The court said it cannot go against the apex court’s ruling. The judge also sent a copy of the Supreme Court verdict to the cabinet.
The court also noted that the appointment had been made “prima facie in violation of the guidelines set by the Supreme Court”.
Naeem Bokhari gets key office at PTV 08:13 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – PTI lawyer and political adviser Shahzada Naeem Bokhari has been appointed as an independent director ...
The attorney general was not present despite the fact the court had issued him notice seeking assistance in the case.
Earlier in 2018, the Supreme Court declared Ataul Haq Qasmi’s appointment against the law. The court ordered the government to appoint a full-time managing director of PTV after fulfilling all legal, procedural and codal formalities strictly in accordance with the law.
Naeem Bokhari proposes ‘blackout’ for ... 01:14 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The newly appointed chairman of Pakistan Television Naeem Bukhari said the opposition will not be ...
- WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise01:59 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- 12 police cops sacked over temple demolition in Karak01:25 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Bilawal, Zardari not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration12:55 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Moody’s announces stable outlook for Pakistan banking sector12:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- IHC restricts Naeem Bukhari to work as PTV Chairman11:39 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Ali Zafar faces Rs500 million harassment lawsuit by Leena Ghani06:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Ertuğrul famed Turkish stars Bamsı Beyrek, Artuk Bey arrive in ...05:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- 'TEŞEKKÜRLER PAKİSTAN' – Ertuğrul's Celal Al pens a ...04:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021