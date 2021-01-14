IHC restricts Naeem Bukhari to work as PTV Chairman
Web Desk
11:39 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
IHC restricts Naeem Bukhari to work as PTV Chairman
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court IHC on Thursday stopped Naeem Bokhari from working as Pakistan Television PTV Chairman.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing a petition against the appointment, remarked that no reason was presented for granting relaxation in age requirement and referred the issue back to federal cabinet with the directive to examine the issue at earliest.

The court said it cannot go against the apex court’s ruling. The judge also sent a copy of the Supreme Court verdict to the cabinet.

The court also noted that the appointment had been made “prima facie in violation of the guidelines set by the Supreme Court”.

Naeem Bokhari gets key office at PTV 08:13 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – PTI lawyer and political adviser Shahzada Naeem Bokhari has been appointed as an independent director ...

The attorney general was not present despite the fact the court had issued him notice seeking assistance in the case.

Earlier in 2018, the Supreme Court declared Ataul Haq Qasmi’s appointment against the law. The court ordered the government to appoint a full-time managing director of PTV after fulfilling all legal, procedural and codal formalities strictly in accordance with the law.

Naeem Bokhari proposes ‘blackout’ for ... 01:14 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The newly appointed chairman of Pakistan Television Naeem Bukhari said the opposition will not be ...

More From This Category
12 police cops sacked over temple demolition in ...
01:25 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Bilawal, Zardari not invited to Joe Biden's ...
12:55 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Moody’s announces stable outlook for Pakistan ...
12:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Cynthia Ritchie, Rehman Malik legal tussle ends
11:22 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
Youngster shot, seriously injured while shooting ...
10:19 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
FIA summons Babar Azam 'on complaint of ...
12:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah makes acting debut in ‘Raz’ web series
08:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr