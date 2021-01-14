Petrol prices may shoot up by Rs 11.95 a litre from Jan 16
Web Desk
02:20 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The fuel prices are likely to go up after Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a hike in fuel prices from January 16 2021.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended increasing the price of petroleum products by Rs11.95 per litre for the second half of January.

Sources said that the authority has also recommended increasing the diesel price by Rs9.57 per litre. The final decision for the increase would be taken by the Ministry of Finance headed by Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier on December 30, the government had decided to raise the petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre across Pakistan after rejecting an Ogra summary recommending an increase of Rs10.68 per litre for petrol, Rs8.37 per litre for diesel, Rs10.92 per litre for kerosene oil, and Rs14.87 per litre for light diesel oil. 

