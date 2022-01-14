PM Imran Khan to launch Pakistan’s first national security policy today
10:55 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching the country's first ever National Security Policy 2022-2026, today (Friday).
The policy articulates a citizen-centric framework, placing economic security at its core and seeking a secure and economically resilient Pakistan.
The original version of the policy will remain classified, but a public version of the document will be released.
The main themes of the National Security Policy are national cohesion, securing an economic future, defence and territorial integrity, internal security, foreign policy in a changing world and human security.
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran Khan to launch Pakistan’s first national security policy ...10:55 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
- WHO approves two new coronavirus treatments as Omicron spikes10:36 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Young and Fun? Why Hatchbacks are perfect for you!10:10 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:57 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook post against late ...10:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Who is Dr Hasnat Khan and how Lady Diana fell in love with him?11:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Kubra Khan spotted having fun while playing a game06:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021