PM Imran Khan to launch Pakistan’s first national security policy today
Web Desk
10:55 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
PM Imran Khan to launch Pakistan’s first national security policy today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching the country's first ever National Security Policy 2022-2026, today (Friday).

The policy articulates a citizen-centric framework, placing economic security at its core and seeking a secure and economically resilient Pakistan.

The original version of the policy will remain classified, but a public version of the document will be released.

The main themes of the National Security Policy are national cohesion, securing an economic future, defence and territorial integrity, internal security, foreign policy in a changing world and human security.

More From This Category
Covid positivity ratio reaches 7.36pc in Pakistan
08:50 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
NDMA responsible for loss of lives in Murree ...
12:15 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
Young prisoner in Karachi Central Jail wins Rs1 ...
10:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook ...
10:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
US diplomat calls on Pakistan Army chief to ...
10:05 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Two Indian soldiers killed ‘mysterious ...
09:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR issues notice to Aima Baig for not paying Rs85 million tax
10:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr