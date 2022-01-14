Prince Andrew: Queen strips her son of royal, military titles and patronages
The Duke of York faces allegations of sexual assault
Share
LONDON – The Queen of England has stripped her son of his royal titles, patronage, and military affiliations, among other privileges as he battles allegations of sexual assault.
Prince Andrew will no longer be called His Royal Highness, Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on Thursday.
“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.
“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” it added.
A statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York: pic.twitter.com/OCeSqzCP38— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 13, 2022
The case in question relates to the Duke of York's relationship with infamous financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while he was incarcerated.
Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of sex trafficking ... 01:32 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
NEW YORK – A federal court in the US has found British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Prince Andrew: Queen strips her son of royal, military titles and ...03:23 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
-
- Young prisoner in Karachi Central Jail wins Rs1 million scholarship10:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook post against late ...10:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- US diplomat calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss Afghan situation10:05 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
-
- Kubra Khan spotted having fun while playing a game06:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf to share screen together in upcoming drama05:15 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021