Bid for Messi-Ronaldo match’s special ticket reaches 10 million Riyals

RIYADH – The bidding for a special ticket for a football match featuring soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has reached 10 million Riyals (over 607 million in Pakistani currency) and it is expected to increase further as auction is open till Jan 17.

Under the Riyadh Season Cup, the match will be played between Saudi All-Star's XI featuring players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr - Ronaldo's new club - and Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain of France on Jan 19.

A Saudi business magnet Mushref Al-Ghamdi has bid 10 million riyals for the 'Beyond Imagination' ticket that would allow him to meet Ronaldo and Messi besides getting a chance to attend the winner's ceremony and enter both dressing rooms.

The match will renew rivalry between to leading football players as they did not play against each other for nearly two years.

The event will also be special as Roanldo will make his debut in Saudi Arabia after signing £175m-a-year deal with Al-Nassr last month.