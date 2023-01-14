Search

Rakhi Sawant's husband denies previous statements of fake marriage news

Noor Fatima 12:33 PM | 14 Jan, 2023
Rakhi Sawant's husband denies previous statements of fake marriage news
Source: Rakhi Sawant (Instagram)

The controversy queen of Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant, has a bittersweet relationship with drama and tabloids. Hours after the Bigg Boss contestant announced her marriage to long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani, the 44-year-old actress has been involved in yet another ugly mess.

While Sawant surprised the internet with her marriage, her husband had allegedly refuted any news of a marriage between the two suggesting that the videos and pictures circulating are "fake." After Sawant's emotional meltdown, Durrani changed his statement once again claiming that he had been misconstrued, causing further confusion among their fans.  

For starters, Sawant took the internet by storm when she posted pictures of the couple posing for the camera holding their marriage certificate that read her name as "Rakhi Sawant Fatima" hinting that the actress converted to Islam to marry Durrani. On the flip side, the Main Hoon Na actress' husband did not post anything to confirm the news.

Durrani had previously stated to Indian media outlets that the videos and pictures are fabricated though the couple is still "together and happy." According to the marriage certificate, the couple had gotten married last year.

In response to Durrani's statements, Sawant had an emotional breakdown. The conversation held on the phone by Indian media outlets had the Shootout at Lokhandwala actress torn apart by her mother's illness and Durrani's refusal to accept their marriage publicly. The Bigg Boss 1 participant stated, "I told Adil that I want to announce our marriage to the public but he refused to say anything." 

A lamenting Sawant asked, "If Adil did not want to marry me in front of his family, why did he ruin my life? I accepted Islam to marry Adil, I changed my name and I am adopting his ways now. He told me to keep our marriage a secret from the media and I accepted that, but now that the cat is out of the bag, why is he refusing to accept me as his wife publicly? When I ask Adil, he refuses to comment and says that I should not talk to the media."

During the conversation, the Joru Ka Ghulam actress advised the journalists to ask Durrani the reason for refusing their marriage and was willing also to share his contact number.

According to media outlets, an audio conference call between the couple and a female journalist shows Durrani retracting his statement stating in Sawant's presence that he "never rejected the wedding but only refused to comment from his side." 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Telly Talk (@tellytalkindia)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Telly Talk (@tellytalkindia)

The accomplished dancer-turned-actress married an NRI man named Ritesh in 2019 but ended up divorcing him in early 2022. With Durrani, this is Sawant's second marriage.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

