Watch – Shehnaaz Gill petrified while riding a camel in throwback BTS video

Indian actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill’s claim to fame shall always be Bigg Boss 13.

During the last decade, she saw an ample increase in her fandom and made her debut as an actor in Sat Shri Akaal England.

However, there is no denying that the 28-year-old star has an army of fans on social media. With her latest social media update, she has once again given her fans a reason to be excited. This time, the Hosla Rakh actor took to Instagram and treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes clip from her recent song, Ghani Syaani.

The song featured MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. The music video received loads of love from their fans. In the throwback video, Shehnaaz can be seen scared as she sat on a camel. The hilarious video shows Shehnaaz screaming ‘Mama, Amma (Mom, mother)’ as the camel started groaning. This reaction of hers left her fans in splits and they dropped messages on her video.

The BTS video is from the sets of the Ghani Syaani song. The song was filmed in a desert. In the clip, she can be seen sitting on a camel. She sported a trendy off-white glittery dress. We see the camel herder taking charge of the camel to calm it down when Shehnaaz begins panicking. She screams loudly, “Mama, mama” when the camel started moving backwards.

Her humorous expressions and comic gestures in the clip have left fans in splits. Flooding the comment section with cute comments, her legion of followers expressed their amusement.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Straight Up Jatii, Tu Yaheen Hai, Ghani Syaani and Honsla Rakh. She last collaborated with rapper MC Square for his song 'Ghani Sayaani' and Guru Randhawa for 'Moon Rise.'

Gill is now gearing up to make her acting debut with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan. Moreover, she has signed 100 percent, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, a Rhea Kapoor project.