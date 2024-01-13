CJP Qazi Faez Isa takes notice of police raid at PTI chairman's house  

The Supreme Court took note of a police raid on PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan's residence on Saturday, when he was in court for a hearing on the ECP's case against the party's electoral symbol.
The IG Islamabad Police was summoned to court by the supreme court upon learning of the raid.
The Inspector General stated that the police were looking for "absconders" when he appeared before the three-member bench hearing the case.
He told the court that the raid was conducted by Kohsar police station authorities and promised to get all the information he needed from them and report back to the court.
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, instructed the IG to give the SC every pertinent detail. "Every citizen should be protected," CJP stated, before directing the IG to make a priority visit to the PTI chairman's residence.
A police team raided to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's home earlier today.
Barrister Ali Zafar, another important PTI attorney, said that the event was unfortunate for the party and suggested that the PTI chairman take a break from court appearances after hearing about it from Gohar.
The PTI chairman claimed his son and nephew had been "tortured" when he told CJP Isa about the event. He went on to say that papers and a computer had been taken away. After that, Gohar allegedly left the live hearing and returned home.
The chief police official in the federal capital, however, said they were not aware that Gohar owned the residence.
Nothing was removed from the residence or harmed during the police team's visit, the Inspector General noted. "IG Islamabad promises to address any grievances that Barrister Gohar may have."
Additionally, CJP Isa gave the additional attorney general instructions to investigate the situation, stating, "What has happened, should not have happened."
LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.
On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
