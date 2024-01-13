Search

CJP Qazi Faez Isa takes notice of police raid at PTI chairman's house  

Web Desk
05:56 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
CJP Qazi Faez Isa takes notice of police raid at PTI chairman's house  
Source: File Photo

The Supreme Court took note of a police raid on PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan's residence on Saturday, when he was in court for a hearing on the ECP's case against the party's electoral symbol.

The IG Islamabad Police was summoned to court by the supreme court upon learning of the raid.

The Inspector General stated that the police were looking for "absconders" when he appeared before the three-member bench hearing the case. 

He told the court that the raid was conducted by Kohsar police station authorities and promised to get all the information he needed from them and report back to the court.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, instructed the IG to give the SC every pertinent detail. "Every citizen should be protected," CJP stated, before directing the IG to make a priority visit to the PTI chairman's residence.

A police team raided to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's home earlier today. 

Barrister Ali Zafar, another important PTI attorney, said that the event was unfortunate for the party and suggested that the PTI chairman take a break from court appearances after hearing about it from Gohar.

The PTI chairman claimed his son and nephew had been "tortured" when he told CJP Isa about the event. He went on to say that papers and a computer had been taken away. After that, Gohar allegedly left the live hearing and returned home.

The chief police official in the federal capital, however, said they were not aware that Gohar owned the residence.

Nothing was removed from the residence or harmed during the police team's visit, the Inspector General noted. "IG Islamabad promises to address any grievances that Barrister Gohar may have."

Additionally, CJP Isa gave the additional attorney general instructions to investigate the situation, stating, "What has happened, should not have happened."

PTI loses bat as CJP Qazi Faez Isa restores ECP order ahead of General Election 2024

Web Desk

