2 FC personnel, 4 foreigners among 10 killed in blast in Upper Kohistan
Web Desk
10:25 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
A blast in the Dasu-bound passenger coach on Wednesday killed at least 10 passengers including FC personnel along with foreigners while 39 others suffered injuries, officials said.

Reports quoting Deputy Commissioner Kohistan cited that an explosion rocked a Dasu-bound passenger bus in which four foreigners, 2 FC soldiers among 10 passengers succumbed.

The passenger coach of foreign construction workers was departed from the Bursin labour camp while a loud explosion rocked the bus during the mid-journey.

Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Muhammad Arif, while speaking with a news outlet confirmed the death of four foreigners, two FC personnel, and a bus driver along with other passengers.

Meanwhile, the bodies and injured have been shifted to RHC Dasu. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical while the provincial government had also called for an air ambulance to fasten the rescue.

Security teams along with the bomb disposal squad have also rushed the site of the blast and an investigation into the blast is underway.

