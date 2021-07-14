PML's Moonis Elahi all set to join federal cabinet
12:58 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
PML's Moonis Elahi all set to join federal cabinet
LAHORE — Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi has been named the next minister for water resources.

According to reports emerging in the Pakistani media on Tuesday, the decision was taken against the backdrop of a promise made by the PTI-led government to their allies that they will be given charge of a federal ministry.

Although a notification in this regard is expected shortly, sources say the decision has Prime Minister Imran Khan's seal of approval.

Talks to give MQM and GDA a federal ministry each, as promised, are also under way, sources said.

Moonis Elahi was elected MNA from the NA-69 Gujrat-II constituency. He is the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The portfolio for the Ministry of Water Resources was earlier held by PTI minister Faisal Vawda, who resigned from the National Assembly in March to cast his vote in the Senate elections.

