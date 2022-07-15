Zhalay Sarhadi gives Hania Aamir a 'weird advice' on live show

Pakistani actress-turned-host Nida Yasir invited Zhalay Sarhadi, Hareem Farooq, Hania Aamir and Ayesha Omar to her morning show Good Morning Pakistan during Eid transmission.

The divas spent Eid in glamour. While the show focused on women and their Eid plans, Sarhadi and Omar had some subtly ‘mocking’ comments to share about Hania.

Zhalay said the new generation tends to “overuse social media”. She then suggested Hania should deactivate her Instagram account.

The Meray Bewafa and Bulbulay actresses' remarks about the Na Maloom Afraad 2 actress were seen as derogatory.

Netizens were quick to Hania's rescue and claimed that Ayesha was much more active on social media than Hania.

Hania now rarely posts updates on anything due to cyber bullying and trolling.