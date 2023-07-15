Pakistani director Rayaz Shahzad to work on Azerbaijan drama serial

Kudos to Pakistani artists for pushing the entertainment industry to progress and thrive towards an unprecedented level. After local actors managed to star in Turkish drama serials and even worked on a period drama, ace Pakistani director Rayaz Shahzad brought much more accolades to the fraternity.

Shahzad has been appointed as the director of an international series Sara to be aired in Azerbaijan.

The series is shot Internationally and is going to be broadcasted on the famous Azerbaijan channel ArbTV.

Shahzad took to Instagram to share how the "creative team is made up of people from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and UAE."