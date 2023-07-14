Three security personnel martyred, two militants killed in Balochistan terrorist attack

Two terrorists were killed and three security personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in the Dera Bugti area of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the security forces in the Sui area of Balochistan. Three security personnel were martyred in the terrorist attack, while two terrorists were killed in the retaliatory fire.

The ISPR had stated in a press release a day earlier that three security personnel were martyred and two terrorists were killed in another encounter in Sui. As a result, the security forces had launched a search operation in the area.