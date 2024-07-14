Donald Trump SHOT in the ear at Pennsylvania rally (VIDEO)

NEW YORK – Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, was shot in the ear during Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Videos, circulating on social media platforms, showed him grimace and raise a hand to his ear, before ducking behind the podium shortly into his speech as loud gunshots rang out in the crowd.

Someone from the crowd screamed, “Get down.” Someone else can be heard on a video of the rally screaming “shooter is down.”

The former president appeared to have blood on his right ear and raised a fist as he was led off stage.

🚨BREAKING: TRUMP SHOT IN THE EAR - CONFIRMED



Trump was whisked off the stage by Secret Service during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after gunshots rang out in the crowd.



His motorcade has left the venue.



Source: SkyNews https://t.co/PCBUFWRFWE pic.twitter.com/biHAWcLMQo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 13, 2024

He was quickly whisked off the stage by secret service agents, shortly after, to an awaiting armoured SUV. Soon after, his motorcade left the venue, according to the SkyNews.

Trump's campaign team says he was "fine" and was being "checked out" at a local medical facility.

In a statement, the Secret Service said Trump was safe and that measures for his protection had been implemented.

The shooter and a bystander was confirmed dead, according to the reports in US media.

Trump, 79, is the Republican pick for upcoming election for the next President of the United States (POTUS) against 81-year-old Joe Biden, who is a Democrat.

According to the White House, President Biden, who is in his home state of Delaware, has received an initial briefing.

This is a developing story. More information to follow...