Sania Mirza dazzles at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son has tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that has garnered attention both at home and abroad for its opulent celebrations and star-studded guest list.

Among the VIPs and dazzling celebrities was former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza, who attended one of the events during the four-day wedding extravaganza.

The 37-year-old shared a series of pictures of herself, dressed up for the "blessing" ceremony, an equally star-studded affair that took place in Mumbai on Saturday. Sania looked stunning in a heavily embellished red outfit, paired with a green and pearl traditional choker set. With her hair styled in a sleek bun, she opted for a neutral makeup palette.

"Ready for it," Sania captioned her post, adorned with a red heart and sparkle emoji, referring to the glittering event.

Anant Ambani, the scion of India's ultra-wealthy family, married his long-time betrothed Radhika Merchant, 29, in a star-studded ceremony followed by three days of celebratory receptions.

His father Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest person, is known for hosting lavish parties, especially for his three children Akash, Isha, and Anant. These gatherings often feature international artists and numerous Bollywood stars, with costs running into the millions.

This wedding promises to be the most extravagant of Ambani's events so far, though the exact expenditure remains undisclosed.

In addition to numerous Bollywood stars, the wedding festivities were attended by local and international celebrities and politicians, including Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, Tony Blair, and Boris Johnson.