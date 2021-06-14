PSL 2021 – Islamabad United opt to field first against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Karachi Kings in 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The match will start at 9pm local time.

Islamabad United are confident to win the match as they bagged two back-to-back victories in the last couple of matches. They made a stunning comeback after Lahore Qalandars trounced them in the first match after the Abu Dhabi-leg resumed.

Defending champions Karachi Kings are struggling to improve the ranking as currently they hold fourth spot on the point tables after losing as many as six matches out of total 9 played so far.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik