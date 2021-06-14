Punjab budget to be unveiled today with a likely outlay of Rs 2650bn
Web Desk
09:33 AM | 14 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab government will present budget for the financial year 2021-22 today with a volume of around Rs 2,600 billion with a Rs 560 billion development programme.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Punjab Assembly today.

Reports in local news channel citing sources said that the upcoming budget would be around 16. per cent higher than the current financial year 2020-21.

For the first time in history, a separate annual development plan of Rs189 billion is allocated for south Punjab, while these schemes would also be published in separate budget books.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has summoned a special session of his cabinet tomorrow ahead of the budget. The special meeting of the Punjab cabinet will approve budget proposals for the upcoming fiscal year. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries will attend the budget session.

The incumbent government planned to put together a budget of about Rs2.6 trillion for the fiscal year 2021-22, with the development sector eyeing Rs560 billion. The government has allocated over Rs200 billion for the social sector which included health and education sectors, Rs145 billion for infrastructure development, over Rs55 billion for production sectors including agriculture, industry, tourism, wildlife, fisheries, forest, and more than Rs90 billion for special programmes.

Rs 144 billion would earmark for current developmental schemes, Rs. 167 billion for new development schemes, Rs. 100 billion for district development programme; Rs. 44 billion for miscellaneous programmes, Rs. 83 billion for development schemes initiated through foreign assistance, and Rs. 25 billion for development schemes under public-private partnership.

Around Rs30 billion will be added for Punjab’s road infrastructure, under PSDP and a package worth Rs50 billion is being suggested for Covid-hit business sectors.

The Punjab government would also give a 10 per cent rise in salary and pension to public sector employees.

Authorities mulled to slash sales tax rate in many sectors and maintain Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess to promote business activities in the region. The proposal to impose five per cent GST on services of insurance agents and brokers is also on cards while the GST rate on entertainment should be reduced to zero.

