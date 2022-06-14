Pakistani FM Bilawal embarks on first official visit to Iran
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left for Tehran on a two-day official visit to Iran, days after he returned to the country following his foreign visits.
He is visiting Iran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Dr Amir Abdollahian, according to the state broadcaster.
During the visit, Bilawal will hold detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest.
He will also call on the President of Iran and meet other dignitaries, before visiting Mashhad on Wednesday.
During the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of Zaireen.
They will also review regional security situation with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia.
Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages.
Since taking charge, FM Bilawal has visited China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Davos to meet his counterparts and attend global forums to represent Pakistan.
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Marred by ruckus on Monday, Punjab budget session to resume today09:51 AM | 14 Jun, 2022
- PIA flight brings back Pakistanis stranded in Syria due to Israeli ...09:31 AM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:11 AM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 June 202208:50 AM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani FM Bilawal embarks on first official visit to Iran08:22 AM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Gorgeous Mehwish Hayat turns heads at trailer launch of 'London Nahi ...10:55 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- 'Faltu Pyar' - Hasan Raheem and Natasha Noorani's collaboration set ...03:52 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks07:54 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022