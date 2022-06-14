Pakistani FM Bilawal embarks on first official visit to Iran
Web Desk
08:22 AM | 14 Jun, 2022
Source: File photo
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left for Tehran on a two-day official visit to Iran, days after he returned to the country following his foreign visits.

He is visiting Iran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Dr Amir Abdollahian, according to the state broadcaster.

During the visit, Bilawal will hold detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest.

He will also call on the President of Iran and meet other dignitaries, before visiting Mashhad on Wednesday.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of Zaireen.

They will also review regional security situation with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages.

Since taking charge, FM Bilawal has visited China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Davos to meet his counterparts and attend global forums to represent Pakistan.

