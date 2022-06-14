Sindh cabinet okays Rs1.71 trillion budget
KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved on Tuesday the budget proposals worth Rs1.71 trillion for the next fiscal year 2022-23 during a special session of the provincial cabinet.
Commenting on the proposals, CM Sindh said termed the proposed finance bill as a “budget for the poor.”
Murad Ali Shah will present the budget in the provincial assembly as he holds the portfolio of Sindh’s finance minister as well.
The budget will include a development layout of at least Rs250 billion, an allotment of Rs32 billion for district development and a 15% salary increase.
Sources within the Sindh finance department said that an amalgamation of ad hoc allowance with the basic salary is likely to be announced with the provincial budget and the Sindh government will also enhance the conveyance allowance for government employees, as provided in the federal budget.
With a 6% increase, the health sector’s budget would be around Rs19 billion, while the education would see an allocation of Rs28 billion which is a 6% increase from that of the last year.
The grant of 25 public sector universities could be increased up to 5%. At least Rs2 billion will be announced for small traders for loans from Sindh Bank and Rs3 billion has been sanctioned for the subsidy on fertiliser, seeds and pesticides.
Over Rs18 billion would be allocated for Benazir Income Support Programme and a big relief package for the IT sector will also be announced.
