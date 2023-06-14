Is Muhammad Amir's wife an actress?

Many times, Pakistani cricketers’ spouses tend to stay out of limelight even if they’re daughters of revered cricketers themselves, and there’s nothing wrong with it, but Muhammad Amir’s wife is definitely a boss lady and made a name for herself on her own without needing her husband to propel her into mainstream stardom.

Pakistani former cricketer Muhammad Amir’s wife revealed that she definitely had her fair share of acting in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

According to media outlets, the mother of three revealed that she showcased her acting prowess in PTV’s smash hit television serial Barson Baad and Geo TV’s Mil Ke Bhi Hum Na Mil Sakay.

Narjis Amir (née Khatun) and Amir tied the knot in 2016 and have three daughters. A lawyer by profession, Narjis and Amir met while he was tried for match-fixing and ball-tempering in February 2011.

The bowler retired from Pakistani cricket at the age of 28.