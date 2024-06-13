Babar Azam to continue as captain despite team's poor performance in T20 World Cup 2024

Despite the Pakistan team's below-par performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to retain Babar Azam as the national side's white-ball captain after the tournament.
Although Babar will remain captain, changes to the team are expected due to its poor showing in the tournament. The Men in Green have suffered two losses so far, including defeats to the United States and arch-rivals India on June 9.
The team also struggled in their match against Canada on June 11, managing to chase down the 107-run target in 17.3 overs. They now face the risk of an early exit from the tournament, with their progression to the Super 8 stage dependent on the outcomes of other teams' matches.
The PCB's decision to keep Babar as captain follows Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's call for national support during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Speaking to the media, Naqvi urged the nation to back the team despite the setbacks.
"The consultation is ongoing, and it is not appropriate to discuss [the matter] further at this juncture," Naqvi said while talking to a news channel outside the Parliament House on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Naqvi expressed disappointment in the team's performance after their loss to India. He indicated that the team's poor performance signaled the need for significant changes.
"It seemed that a minor surgery would work, but after this bad performance, I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul," he said.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
