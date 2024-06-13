Search

Sports

Babar Azam to continue as captain despite team's poor performance in T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2024
Babar Azam to continue as captain despite team's poor performance in T20 World Cup 2024
Source: PCB

Despite the Pakistan team's below-par performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to retain Babar Azam as the national side's white-ball captain after the tournament.

Although Babar will remain captain, changes to the team are expected due to its poor showing in the tournament. The Men in Green have suffered two losses so far, including defeats to the United States and arch-rivals India on June 9.

The team also struggled in their match against Canada on June 11, managing to chase down the 107-run target in 17.3 overs. They now face the risk of an early exit from the tournament, with their progression to the Super 8 stage dependent on the outcomes of other teams' matches.

The PCB's decision to keep Babar as captain follows Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's call for national support during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Speaking to the media, Naqvi urged the nation to back the team despite the setbacks.

"The consultation is ongoing, and it is not appropriate to discuss [the matter] further at this juncture," Naqvi said while talking to a news channel outside the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Naqvi expressed disappointment in the team's performance after their loss to India. He indicated that the team's poor performance signaled the need for significant changes.

"It seemed that a minor surgery would work, but after this bad performance, I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul," he said.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

11:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam to continue as captain despite team's poor performance in ...

09:00 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team faces treason case

08:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh move a step closer to Super Eight

10:04 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistani lawyer files case against National Cricket Team Over T20 ...

07:50 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: India book berth in Super Eights after defeating ...

05:41 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam jumps one place in latest T20I batting rankings 

Sports

04:31 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

PAK vs CAN Live Streaming: How to watch PAK VS CAN T20 World Cup 2024 ...

11:35 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Major surgery of Pakistan cricket team: Who is likely to be removed?

05:37 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passes away hours ...

05:29 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Pakistani athlete Sinan Ashfaq wins another gold at Canadian ...

11:01 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Rizwan scores slowest 50 by any Pakistani in T20 format in PAKvsCAN ...

09:03 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Pakistan beat Canada by 7 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam to continue as captain despite team's poor performance in T20 World Cup 2024

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 13 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.94 312.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: