Israel declares entire Kashmir region as part of Pakistan, leaves Indians fuming

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has declared the entire Kashmir region as part of Pakistan in a graphic shared on social media illustrating the Iran’s missile range.

IDF shared the graphic on social media platform, X, after Israel launches strikes at Iran, which later carried out retaliatory strikes by launching barrage of missiles.

Iran is a global threat. Israel is not the end goal, it’s only the beginning. We had no other choice but to act. pic.twitter.com/PDEaaixA3c — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025

The graphic illustrating Iran’s missile range quickly triggered a wave of criticism from Indian users online as it depicted the entire Kashmir region as part of Pakistan.

India, which shares close strategic ties with Israel, expressed displeasure over what many called a “serious misrepresentation.” The post surprised many Indian supporters of Israel, who and called for an immediate correction.

As the backlash grew, the IDF responded with a public clarification. In a follow-up statement, they said the image was only a general regional illustration and not an accurate reflection of internationally recognized borders.

This post is an illustration of the region. This map fails to precisely depict borders. We apologize for any offense caused by this image. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025



