Pakistan’s Sidra Amin makes history in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022
HAMILTON – Sidra Amin has become the first Team Pakistan batter to smash a brave-ton in an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.
The 29-year-old batsman set the record while playing against Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton. However, her century went in vain as Pakistan could not chase down 235-run target set by Bangladesh.
Bangladesh registered their first victory in the ongoing world cup event by beating Pakistan by nine runs after a neck-to-neck competition.
1⃣0⃣0⃣ 🆙— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 14, 2022
Sidra Amin becomes the first #TeamPakistan batter to record an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup century. Brilliant knock! #PAKvBAN #CWC22 #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/SiqohehvQQ
Pakistan are still scrambling for the first win in the tournament, as they have lost all four of their matches so far.
