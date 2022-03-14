PAKvAUS, 2nd Test: Australia declare innings on 556/9 on Day 3

KARACHI – Australia declared their first innings on 556-9 on day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan at National Stadium, Karachi, today (Monday).

As Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins resumed batting from 505-8, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi claimed the early wicket by removing Starch (28).

However, Cummins played powerful innings as he made 34 off 36 balls while Mitchell Swepson made 15 off 26, before Australia declared at 556.

Pakistani-born Australian opener Usman Khawaja slammed his 11th Test century and made a 159-run partnership with Steve Smith to help visiting side rack up 505 for eight against Shaheens on day two of the second Test.

Babar-led squad kept the run rate under check while only five wickets fell in three sessions as the temperature in the seaside metropolis continues to rise.

Left-handed hitter Mitchell Starc saw off 95 deliveries for his unbeaten 28 and skipper Cummins was unbeaten.

Day 2 saw the end of Khawaja’s batting masterclass, Carey missing out on a 💯, some clever wickets by 🇵🇰 and a special bowling cameo by @babarazam258. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/cTRbExk8ty — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 13, 2022

Australia resumed on 251-3 as Lyon hit five boundaries on 38 before he had his stumps rearranged by express delivery from Faheem Ashraf, ending 54-run partnership with Umsan Khawaja.

Cameron Green made 28 before left-arm leg-spinner Nauman Ali confounded him with a sharp-turning ball that pitched outside leg stump and hit the off. Carey played A-game and Starc batted resolutely to take Kangaroos past the 500-mark.

Pakistani skipper brought himself on to bowl, partly to give respite to his overworked spinners, and struck in his first over.

On day 1, Pakistani-born Australian hitter Usman Khawaja slammed 11th Test hundred and forged a 159-run partnership with Steve Smith to power the home side to 251 for three.

The left-handed opener of visiting side becomes the first Australian batter to score a Test century in Pakistan in 24 years. Khawaja’s unbeaten ton and Steve Smith's half-century put Cummins-led squad in a strong position in the second game.

Kangaroos finished at 251/3 after Steve Smith was outclassed in the closing minutes of today’s game. Smith also displayed brilliant skills before walking back to the pavilion.

Khawaja and Smith batted for nearly 70 overs and put on a valuable 159 runs partnership for the third wicket.

Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf broke the 82-run opening stand with a back of a length delivery that Warner could only edge to Rizwan behind the stumps. Shaheen then outclassed Marnus Labuschagne for a duck.

Australia earlier won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the second game of the three-match Test series at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams aim to clinch victory in the crucial match after the first Test ended in draw due to dead pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. During the five days of the inaugural match, both teams produced over 1100 runs and only 14 wickets fell, which is being dubbed as poor outcome for the bowlers in decades.

Experts are of the view that Karachi pitch is better than Rawalpindi, saying it will offer promising contest between bat and ball.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.