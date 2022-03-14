Video of Ali Zafar wins singing brother Danyal's song goes viral
07:29 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in the Showbiz and needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praises for himself.

Now, the Teefa in Trouble star is winning hearts as he sings his younger brother Danyal Zafar’s song on public demand at a performance last night 

The heartwarming video has been showered with praises and the Kill Dill actor's humble and down to earth persona is being loved by his massive fan following and the internet.

The music buffs were also left mesmerized over the handsome Zafar sibling duo's impeccable vocal talent.

Zafar's younger brother Danyal Zafar has carved a niche for himself in a short span of time as he has proved his mettle by producing songs and showcasing his acting chops.

His drama serial Taana Baana cemented his position as a heartthrob and currently his performance in cricket web series Baarwan Khiladi has been praised.

Earlier, Ali Zafar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the industry.

