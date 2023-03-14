Imran Khan challenges warrants in IHC as police take control of Zaman park for his arrest

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday challenged the arrest warrants issued by a court in the Toshakhana case over avoiding hearings in the Islamabad High Court.

The development comes as Islamabad police operations chief, leading a number of cops and anti-riots squad, has reached at the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan to arrest him.

While the police have almost taken control of Zaman Park, party workers in big groups carrying batons are there to block the arrest of their leader.

More to follow…