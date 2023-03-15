Lahore Qalandars face Multan Sultans in PSL8 qualifier today 

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eighth, which is scheduled to be played on March 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The winner of the Qualifier will directly qualify for the final.
Now, the defending champions – Lahore Qalandars – are just two steps away from becoming the first-ever side to successfully defend their title throughout the PSL history.
Ascending to the play-offs ????#HBLPSL8 #QalandarHum #QalandarsCity pic.twitter.com/YBXF77dRMt— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) March 13, 2023
Qalandars won their maiden PSL title last year after defeating Sultans in the final.
Qalandars’ three bowlers — Rashid (15), Shaheen (14) and Haris (14) — are currently among the top five highest wicket-takers in the ongoing PSL 8.
Opener Fakhar Zaman is the backbone of their batting line. The batter has scored 378 runs in 10 league matches including a maiden PSL century.
Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will face each other in the Eliminator 1.
The loser of the Qualifier and the winner of the Eliminator 1 will clash in the Eliminator 2 on March 17.
The final will be played on March 19 in Lahore.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.1
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.2
|342.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|187.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|2.23
|2.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Karachi
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Quetta
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Attock
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Multan
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.