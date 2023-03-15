Lahore Qalandars face Multan Sultans in PSL8 qualifier today 

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eighth, which is scheduled to be played on March 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The winner of the Qualifier will directly qualify for the final.

Now, the defending champions – Lahore Qalandars – are just two steps away from becoming the first-ever side to successfully defend their title throughout the PSL history.

Qalandars won their maiden PSL title last year after defeating Sultans in the final.

Qalandars’ three bowlers — Rashid (15), Shaheen (14) and Haris (14) — are currently among the top five highest wicket-takers in the ongoing PSL 8.

Opener Fakhar Zaman is the backbone of their batting line. The batter has scored 378 runs in 10 league matches including a maiden PSL century.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will face each other in the Eliminator 1.

The loser of the Qualifier and the winner of the Eliminator 1 will clash in the Eliminator 2 on March 17.

The final will be played on March 19 in Lahore.