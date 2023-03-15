Search

Mehwish Hayat reveals the cricketer she likes the most

Maheen Khawaja 09:59 AM | 15 Mar, 2023
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Lollywood actress Mehwish Hayat is a true internet queen. The 35-year-old star's glittering career cemented her as one of the most sought-after actresses in both local and international entertainment fraternities.

Having galore fans and followers on multiple social media platforms, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star's virtual presence surely makes headlines.

In a recent interview with Shoaib Akhtar, Mehwish Hayat was asked about her crush on a cricketer. The actress denied ever having a crush on any cricketer and then playfully teased Akhtar, saying that it was him she had a crush on. Hayat's response was in good humour, and it was clear that she was joking with the former cricketer. The exchange between the two was light-hearted and added some fun to the interview.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

Hayat was also asked about her plans to return to Pakistani television after her appearance in the international series, Ms Marvel. Having been away from dramas for five years, she expressed her eagerness to sign on for a new drama and reconnect with her Pakistani audience.

The actor stated that she is actively seeking new opportunities and hopes to sign onto a television drama in the near future. Despite her recent international success, Hayat has not forgotten her roots in Pakistani television and is keen to make her mark once again.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

During the same interview, she was also asked if she had any plans of making a biopic on her own life or any other personality. In response, Hayat stated that she is not planning to make a biopic on herself as she believes that there is still a lot that she wants to achieve in her career. However, she expressed her interest in doing a biopic on the late Pakistani Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto, whom she admires and considers to be a role model for women in Pakistan.

Hayat further stated that she believes that it is important to tell the stories of such iconic figures to the younger generation who might not know about their struggles and accomplishments. She mentioned that the story of Benazir Bhutto is one that needs to be told on a global level, as she was not only the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan but also a leader who fought for democracy and women's rights.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

On the work front, Mehwish made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms. Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

Mehwish Hayat’s new bold video sets internet on fire

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

