Web Desk 06:30 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Multan Sultans bat first against Lahore Qalandars in PSL8 qualifier
Source: File photo

LAHORE – Multan Sultans have won the toss and decided to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eighth at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Wednesday).

The winner of the Qualifier will directly qualify for the final.

Now, the defending champions – Lahore Qalandars – are just two steps away from becoming the first-ever side to successfully defend their title throughout the PSL history.

Qalandars won their maiden PSL title last year after defeating Sultans in the final.

Qalandars’ three bowlers — Rashid (15), Shaheen (14) and Haris (14) — are currently among the top five highest wicket-takers in the ongoing PSL 8.

Opener Fakhar Zaman is the backbone of their batting line. The batter has scored 378 runs in 10 league matches including a maiden PSL century. 

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will face each other in the Eliminator 1.

The loser of the Qualifier and the winner of the Eliminator 1 will clash in the Eliminator 2 on March 17.

The final will be played on March 19 in Lahore.

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 13 runs

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

