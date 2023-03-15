Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs to reach PSL8 final

LAHORE – Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs to reach the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eighth at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first and posted 160 runs on the board. Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan built a strong opening stand with former smashing 29 and latter 33 off 29 balls before they were sent to pavilion. Rilee Rossouw could score only 13 runs as he was caught out by Haris Rauf on an excellent delivery by Zaman Khan.

At this, Kieron Pollard played heroic as he made 57 off 34 helping team set a fighting total for the hosts while Tim David made unbeaten 22 off 15.

Haris Rauf picked up three wickets.

In reply, Lahore Qalanadars bowled out for just 76 in the 15th over. Sultans’ Sheldon Cottrell took three wickets.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will face each other in the Eliminator 1.

The loser of the Qualifier and the winner of the Eliminator 1 will clash in the Eliminator 2 on March 17.

The final will be played on March 19 in Lahore.