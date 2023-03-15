Multan Sultans set 161-run target for Lahore Qalandars in PSL8 qualifier

LAHORE – Multan Sultans set a target of 161 runs for Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eighth at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Wednesday).

Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan built a strong opening stand with former smashing 29 and latter 33 off 29 balls before they were sent to pavilion. Rilee Rossouw could score only 13 runs as he was caught out by Haris Rauf on an excellent delivery by Zaman Khan.

At this, Kieron Pollard played heroic as he made 57 off 34 helping team set a fighting total for the hosts while Tim David made unbeaten 22 off 15.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. The winner of the Qualifier will directly qualify for the final.

Now, the defending champions – Lahore Qalandars – are just two steps away from becoming the first-ever side to successfully defend their title throughout the PSL history.

Qalandars won their maiden PSL title last year after defeating Sultans in the final.

Qalandars’ three bowlers — Rashid (15), Shaheen (14) and Haris (14) — are currently among the top five highest wicket-takers in the ongoing PSL 8.

Opener Fakhar Zaman is the backbone of their batting line. The batter has scored 378 runs in 10 league matches including a maiden PSL century.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will face each other in the Eliminator 1.

The loser of the Qualifier and the winner of the Eliminator 1 will clash in the Eliminator 2 on March 17.

The final will be played on March 19 in Lahore.