Pakistan wins under-14 trophy of International Open Karate Championship

Another proud moment for Pakistan as an 8-year-old girl bagged a gold medal in the under-14 category of 25th International Open Karate Championship 2023 held in Galle Sports Complex, Sri Lanka.

Ayra Adil won Gold medal in the 40kg, 35kg and 20kg categories while downing her opponents in 20 seconds.

The country's flag was hoisted in the championship that included several other countries such as Japan, India, Germany and Sri Lanka etc.

It was her first time representing at the 25th Kensho International Karate Open Championship and she absolutely nailed it.

This is in fact a great pride for her family as well as the country.