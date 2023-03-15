Search

Lifestyle

Pakistan wins under-14 trophy of International Open Karate Championship

Rabiya Mazhar 11:52 AM | 15 Mar, 2023
Pakistan wins under-14 trophy of International Open Karate Championship

Another proud moment for Pakistan as an 8-year-old girl bagged a gold medal in the under-14 category of 25th International Open Karate Championship 2023 held in Galle Sports Complex, Sri Lanka.

Ayra Adil won Gold medal in the 40kg, 35kg and 20kg categories while downing her opponents in 20 seconds. 

The country's flag was hoisted in the championship that included several other countries such as Japan, India, Germany and Sri Lanka etc.

It was her first time representing at the 25th Kensho International Karate Open Championship and she absolutely nailed it.

This is in fact a great pride for her family as well as the country.

Rabiya Mazhar

The author is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Javed Akhtar doesn't think Urdu belongs to Pakistan

09:28 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Pakistan puts women filmmakers' work on display at international film festival

10:21 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas wins hearts with soulful voice in recent Instagram post

12:42 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Celebrities extend heartfelt wishes on International Women's Day

08:48 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

International Women's Day to focus on digital inclusion and innovation this year

11:21 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Yasir Hussain attends wedding of Daily Pakistan's anchorperson Osama Bin Atiq

09:08 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan wins under-14 trophy of International Open Karate ...

11:52 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: