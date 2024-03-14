PSL 9, Qualifier 1: Multan Sultans lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today in battle for supremacy

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine is moving toward its conclusion with Multan Sultans set to face off Peshawar Zalmi today in first Qualifier at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Thursday’s action will pick the first finalist of the country’s flagship cricket league. Table toppers Multan Sultans were the first team to advance to tournament playoffs with 7 victories, and Babar Azam’s Zalmi stands second, winning 6 games.

From the start, Sultans displayed their A-game with commanding performance while Zalmi's league campaign ended with a tight game against the Karachi Kings, as they narrowly defeated by 2 runs in a thriller.

In the last five matches between Rizwan and Babar’s team, Zalmi, the head-to-head record favors Multan Sultans, who bagged three games. The most recent matches have been closely contested, with Zalmi winning the last two games by narrow margins of 4 and 5 runs.

For today’s action, pitch at Karachi Stadium is expected to help bowlers as bounce at the venue has consistently been reliable, and the pace has been adequate for strokes to regularly clear the boundary ropes.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Squads

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad