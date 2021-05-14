Karot Hydropower Project under CPEC to be completed in 2022
12:02 AM | 14 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Karot Hydropower Project worth $1,780 million under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be completed by April 2021.
Up to 88 percent of the work on the Karot Hydropower Project has been completed, this was announced by CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bjawa in a tweet.
The hydro power project is being built on the River Jhelum. The 720-megawatt Karot Hydropower Project has the capability to generate 3.249 billion units of clean electricity per year for the national grid.
CPEC guarantor of Pakistan's progressive future: ... 06:33 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a ...
