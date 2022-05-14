LIVE: Former PM Imran Khan addresses Sialkot rally
09:59 PM | 14 May, 2022
SIALKOT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan is addressing a public gathering in Sialkot, one of several rallies by the former ruling party following Khan’s ouster from power.
A large number of PTI activists can be seen at the anti-government rally with Imran Khan on the stage.
Khan addressing the charged crowd reiterated that a conspiracy was hatched behind closed doors against his government.
PTI Chief is expected to give the next line of action to the supporters in his drive against the coalition government.
More to follow…
