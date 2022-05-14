Pakistan PM visits UAE today to condole demise of Sheikh Kalifa bin Zayed

Pakistan PM visits UAE today to condole demise of Sheikh Kalifa bin Zayed
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United Arab Emirates today (Saturday) to offer condolence on the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Shehbaz, who will head to the UAE from UK, will offer his condolence to the Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, tomorrow.

Earlier in a condolence message, the Prime Minister said Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan laid the foundation of UAE Federation whereas Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan strengthened it and gave it exemplary development.

Shehbaz Sharif said Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan took his father's developmental vision for UAE to new heights with fifty years of continuous hard work.

The Prime Minister termed the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan a great loss for Muslim Ummah.

