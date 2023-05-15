Impatient Ushna Shah is 'counting days' to reunite with husband

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah is the ultimate wifey material and there's no doubt about that! The 33-year-old diva is smitten with her "nainon wala Maharaja [capivating-eyed king]'' and is letting the world know just how much she's in love. Sharing a series of Instagram stories with throwback pictures of the power couple, the Bashar Momin actress is busy "counting days" to reunite with her husband, Hamza Amin.

Posting a pictures from their high-profile wedding, with Destiny's Child's Dangerously In Love playing in the background, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress expressed her longing for her beau. To keep up with his darling wife's unconditional love and energy, Amin reshared Shah's Instagram story and added a big heart emoji to throw hints about his longing too.

"Missing my husband," the smitten actress wrote with their wedding picture. "Counting days," she added.

The Ru Baru Ishq Tha actress also shared another throwback picture of her husband from March where he cozied up to the couple's pet. The star captioned, "Fam," with two heart emojis and the evil-eye emoji.

For those unversed, the Parizaad famed actress tied the knot with long-time beau Hamza Amin in a daytime Nikkah ceremony in Karachi with only the couple's family and friends in attendance. The couple had been courting for months before announcing their wedding in December while the functions were held in February.